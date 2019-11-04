BSP leader, son of former Cong minister join AAP

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:58 IST

Harsmeep Singh Ghagga, the son of former Congress minister late Hamir Singh Ghagga, joined the Aam Aadmi Party with his supporters on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Harsmeep said the decision was well thought out and that he was impressed in the way the issues and concerns of the people of Punjab were being raised by state unit chief and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Singh Mann.

He said he will strive to reach out to the people of the state with people-friendly plans.

Apart from him social activist and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) senior leader Ravinder Jain and his team — Vijay Kumar, a transporter, and Subash Chand Rana, an activist —have also joined the party.

Jain said his party had been fighting tooth and nail against the mighty ‘mafia’, which has enjoyed unlimited patronage of the SAD-BJP.

At present, Jain is the halqa in-charge of Derabassi and vice-president of the Mohali area. He had unsuccessfully contested the assembly election in 2017 on a BSP ticket.Welcoming the newcomers, AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema said that the doors of the party were always open for anybody with a clean public image and commitment to work for the welfare of the people.