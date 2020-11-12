e-paper
Burglars strike at locked house in Chandigarh

A gold chain, a pair of earrings, two LED televisions, 15 pairs of shoes and some items of cosmetics were found missing

chandigarh Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 00:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Burglars targeted locked house of a property dealer in Sector 21 and fled with jewellery, electronic items and other valuables, Chandigarh Police said on Wednesday.

Suspected to be two in number, the burglars are suspected to have committed the crime in the wee hours. Police were informed around 8am, after a neighbour, who waters the house owner’s plants in his absence, spotted broken locks of the gate.

Police said house owner Navdeep Singh went to the US with his parents for their treatment last week, while his wife, Geetika,had gone to Karnal.

Geetika told police that her gold chain, a pair of earrings, two LED televisions, 15 pairs of shoes and cosmetics were missing from the house. Police have registered a case under Section 380 (Theft in dwelling house) and 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Delhi reports 8,593 Covid-19 cases, highest daily spike ever
WHO chief Tedros thanks PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccine initiative
India planning around $20 billion of new stimulus to boost economy: Report
Imran Khan tweaks his assets list to exit Pak’s billionaire lawmakers’ club
In Bihar victory, Nitish Kumar tweets thank you to PM Modi
Arnab Goswami, granted bail by SC, seeks shield to prevent his arrest again
Top commander of banned ULFA (I) Dhristi Rajkhowa surrenders
‘Joe Biden should intervene & resolve Gilgit-Baltistan conflict’: PoK activist
