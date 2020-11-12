Burglars strike at locked house in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 00:09 IST

Burglars targeted locked house of a property dealer in Sector 21 and fled with jewellery, electronic items and other valuables, Chandigarh Police said on Wednesday.

Suspected to be two in number, the burglars are suspected to have committed the crime in the wee hours. Police were informed around 8am, after a neighbour, who waters the house owner’s plants in his absence, spotted broken locks of the gate.

Police said house owner Navdeep Singh went to the US with his parents for their treatment last week, while his wife, Geetika,had gone to Karnal.

Geetika told police that her gold chain, a pair of earrings, two LED televisions, 15 pairs of shoes and cosmetics were missing from the house. Police have registered a case under Section 380 (Theft in dwelling house) and 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence) of the Indian Penal Code.