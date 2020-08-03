e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Burglars target temple opposite police post in Ludhiana

Burglars target temple opposite police post in Ludhiana

The matter came to light when the priest opened the doors of the temple and found it ransacked. However, the police were unaware about the incident till the priest raised an alarm.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 03, 2020 23:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A gang of burglars targeted a temple located opposite the Kailash Nagar police post and escaped with cash early of Monday.

The matter came to light when the priest opened the doors of the temple and found it ransacked. However, the police were unaware about the incident till the priest raised an alarm.

Harshit Sharma, the priest’s son said when his father Bhuvneshwar Sharma opened the locks of the gate he found both cash boxes empty.

The thieves used the trishul (trident) to break open the cash boxes and removed the bells.

CCTV cameras installed at the temple were not working.

Inspector Jarnail Singh, SHO at the division number 8 police station, said a case had been registered against unidentified men.

CCTV cameras installed near the spot are being scanned by the police.

Sharma said burglars had targeted the temple two years ago and decamped with cash.

