Cabinet defers move to provide 75% quota in pvt jobs

chandigarh Updated: Jan 31, 2020 22:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Haryana cabinet on Friday deferred the proposal to enact legislation for providing 75% reservation in private-sector jobs for Haryana youth.

The move to introduce reservation for local youth is on the lines of the law enacted by YS Jaganmohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh and several other BJP and Congress-ruled states.

Officials said draft bill was referred to the law secretary for vetting following prolonged deliberations among the members of the council of ministers at New Delhi on Friday.

“The law secretary will go through the memorandum to fine-tune it and ensure it’s legally sound. In case it gets vetted and cleared by the law secretary, it can be tabled in the upcoming Budget session,” said an official.

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said deliberations on the proposed 75% reservation in private-sector jobs will also be held with the industrialists and entrepreneurs. The JJP had made a pre-poll commitment in its manifesto to enact a ‘right to work’ legislation and ensure 75% reservation in private sector jobs for Haryana youth. “The proposal, though, has potential to upset the investors. In Andhra also, the move has been termed regressive,” officials said.

