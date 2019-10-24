CABINET MEETING Guru Nanak anniv: One-day assembly session on Nov 6

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 22:32 IST

BATALA

The Punjab cabinet on Thursday decided to hold a one-day special session of the Vidhan Sabha on November 6, three days before chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh leads an all-party delegation to Kartarpur through the corridor, to mark the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak.

The cabinet, at a meeting chaired by the CM in Batala, approved recommending to the governor summoning of the ninth session of the House under Article 174 (1) of the Constitution.

The Cabinet also gave a green signal to the new guidelines for the disbursement of capital subsidy and investment incentives to industrial units lying closed in the state.

In another decision, the cabinet gave approval for recruiting 994 faculty members, paramedics and other staff for Mohali Medical College.

Decks have also been cleared for appointments to be made to the state police complaints authority under the ‘Punjab Police Act-2007’ with the cabinet approving the Punjab Police (Appointment of Chairperson and Members of Complaints Authorities) Rules, 2019.

GOVT HIKES ITS SHARE IN NEW PENSION SCHEME

The state government has hiked its monthly matching contribution for employees under the New Pension Scheme from 10% to 14% of basic pay plus dearness allowance in line with the Union government decision. In another pro-employee initiative, the Cabinet approved the benefit of death-cum-retirement gratuity to all employees of state government recruited on or after January 1, 2004, and covered under the new pension scheme.

The cabinet also gave ex-post facto approval for action taken by the department of finance with the request to allow implementation of the benefit of ex gratia to dependents of employees recruited on or after January 1, 2004, who die in harness.

PVT HEALTH VARSITIES’ FEE TO BE REGULATED

The cabinet approved amendments to the Punjab Private Health Sciences Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admission, Fixation of Fee and Making of Reservation) Act, 2006, which will bring private health sciences universities under the government’s purview.

A cabinet sub-committee, comprising the then health minister Brahm Mohindra, finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal and higher and technical education minister Charanjit Singh Channi, made this recommendation in June. With this amendment, the fee fixed by the state government would be applicable to private universities also.

The cabinet also okayed the establishment of the “Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University” in Patiala.

A spokesperson of the chief minister’s office said a bill would be presented in the next session of the Vidhan Sabha for the enactment of “Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University, Act 2019”.

The cabinet approved extradition of Kuljinder Kaur Thandi, wanted in various criminal cases, including murder, from the United Kingdom. Kuljinder of Thinda village under Mehtiana police station in Hoshiarpur district is wanted in an FIR registered on March 2, 2015.

However, under the extradition treaty between India and UK, an undertaking is required to be given that the accused person, if extradited to India, will not be executed with death penalty.

In line with the extradition treaty’s provisions, and in accordance with the Constitution, the cabinet cleared the proposal to seek commutation of Kuljinder’s death sentence, if so accorded by the courts, from the governor.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 22:32 IST