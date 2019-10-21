Capt, Sukhbir trade barbs

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 01:18 IST

In an exchange of barbs, the Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and president Shiromani Akali Dal Sukhbir Singh Badal, on Sunday, hurled allegations and counter allegations at each other, before the Monday bypolls in four constituencies.

Dubbing the Akali chief’s brazen lies against the Congress government as a clear sign of his desperation in the face of imminent defeat, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday asked Sukhbir Singh Badal to be ready for another defeat at the hands of the voters in the bypolls in the four constituencies.

Reacting to Sukhbir’s allegations of no development work under the Congress regime in the state, the CM quipped that the whole of Punjab knew that the Akalis had done nothing but ruin Punjab in the 10 years of their misrule. “You (Sukhbir) do not even know the meaning of development,” remarked Amarinder, pointing out that his (Congress) government had done more in 2.5 years than SAD and BJP had done in a decade.

However, the SAD president was quick to challenge Capt, asking him to name any one development work done during his government. “I can understand your sense of frustration. Your hand-picked candidates, including the self -styled junior Captain of Dakha, are facing a complete wipe out. Punjabis have turned their back on you by refusing to come to the three road-shows organized by you. You know your leadership itself will be in danger once the poll results are out,” said Sukhbir.

The SAD president also said that Captain was afraid of terming the election results of four bypolls in Punjab as a referendum on his government because he was convinced of an imminent defeat.

Expressing surprise at Sukhbir’s interpretation of his comments on a referendum on his government’s performance, the CM wondered at the logic of the Akali practice of interpreting every election as a referendum. “My government needs no referendum to endorse the work done by it in the past two and a half years, and the work it continues to do for the welfare of the people and the state,” he added.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 01:18 IST