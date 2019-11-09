e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

CBI books Ludhiana liquor baron for fraud

Charanjit Singh Bajaj, his wife, Gurdeep Kaur, and unidentified public servantshave been booked for defrauding the State Bank of India (SBI) to the tune of ₹74 crore by siphoning off and diversion of loans meant for dairy units

chandigarh Updated: Nov 09, 2019 22:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Ludhiana The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked a prominent liquor baron, Charanjit Singh Bajaj, his wife, Gurdeep Kaur, and unidentified public servants of defrauding the State Bank of India (SBI) to the tune of ₹74 crore by siphoning off and diversion of loans meant for dairy units.

The registered address of Bajaj as in the FIR is M/s Pure Milk Private Limited, 36-A, Sarabha Nagar Ludhiana. Jagdish Lal, working as deputy general manager, Stressed Assets Management Branch, Zonal Office Building, Fountain Chowk, Civil Lines Ludhiana, is the complainant. The fraud came to light during forensic audit of the account and a report submitted on November 11, 2018.

The FIR adds that the accused siphoned off funds by misusing the term loans by making payments to firms/companies and not purchasing any fixed assets. Books of accounts were also fudged to enjoy higher credit facilities, the complainant alleged.

A case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with jail) of the IPC.

tags
top news
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
trending topics
Ayodhya verdictKartarpur Corridor OpeningNTA UGC NET Admit CardKartarpur CorridorNetflixAmitabh BachchanDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News