Home / Chandigarh / CBSE board exams 2020: Cover your bases, and salts as well

CBSE board exams 2020: Cover your bases, and salts as well

Questions on chemical properties of carbon compounds, soaps and detergents are likely to be asked

chandigarh Updated: Mar 01, 2020 01:04 IST
Srishti Jaswal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
What matters most is how students attempt the science paper. Managing time well is important too. If one question is taking up a lot of time, they should not get stuck with it, advise teachers.
         

With the Central Board of Secondary Education Class 10 science examination scheduled for March 4, students have less than a week left for revision. So, what’s the best thing to do right now?

This is the time when they should go through notes from National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books, a student’s best friends, says Ishu Gupta, a teacher at the Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 32-C.

Focus on the important topics and learn from the flow chart of chapters for a quick revision, Gupta advises.

Suman Kumar, a retired government teacher with over 20 years of experience, says, “Over the years the examination pattern has changed slightly. However, what matters most is how students attempt the paper. Managing time well is important. If one question is taking a lot of time, don’t get stuck with it.”

REACTIONS, EQUATIONS IMPORTANT

Gupta explains, “All the reactions and equations along with corrosion are important. In the chapter acids, bases and salts, the reactions of acids and bases as well as the uses of washing soda, baking soda, bleaching powder and plaster of Paris must be revised.”

Questions on chemical properties of carbon compounds, soaps and detergents are likely to be asked.

In biology for Class 10, “Chapters on the human eye, its defects are very scoring along with heredity and evolution” adds Gupta. Asexual reproduction methods, double fertilisation and contraceptive methods too must not be missed, say other teachers.

Chapters in which students might require more clarity include light – reflection and refraction, metals and non metals and electricity, adds Gupta. “The sources of energy, our environment and the management of natural resources are the easiest topics that can be studied once,” she says.

In a nutshell, topics which must be revised finally before the before the examination include the chemical properties of carbon compounds, atmospheric refraction and defects of eyes. Questions are also expected in the methods of asexual reproduction, nutrition, respiration, transportation and excretion and limitations of Mendeleev’s periodic table. There will be three sections in the exam, the first will have questions of one mark each while in sections B and C will have questions of three and five marks, respectively. Students must follow the word limit, Kumar adds. “Present a neat and clean paper, with diagrams properly labelled. Underline the important points.”

top news
India to evacuate stranded citizens from coronavirus-hit Iran
Airtel pays another Rs 8,000cr, says dues stand at Rs 13,000cr
‘Taken most aggressive actions to confront coronavirus’: US President Trump
India backs US-Taliban peace deal aimed at ‘ending violence in Afghanistan’
Don’t turn campus into shelter for victims of Delhi riots: JNU to students
PM Modi’s blueprint for Bundelkhand’s development has an expressway in it
‘Am I a thief? Why will I be ashamed?’: Mashrafe Mortaza fumes at reporter
Plurality of culture most important in India: CAA discussed in Geneva
