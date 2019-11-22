Centre should bear stubble management costs: Fatehgarh Sahib MP

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 22:02 IST

Dr Amar Singh, the member Parliament from Fatehgarh Sahib, held a meeting with Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Delhi.

During the meeting, he urged that keeping in mind the poor financial health of the farming communities, the Union government should pay the amount spent by farmers on management of paddy straw and other agricultural residue.

He said that the central government should consider and understand the ground realities. “After paddy harvest, farmers have a short span of time to sow wheat and new machines being suggested are adding massive new costs to farmers,” he added.

He said that distressed small farmers cannot afford these new costs. The central government should take responsibility and bear these costs, the minister said.

Defending the farmers of Punjab, Dr Singh said that it is unfair that cases are being registered against farmers over stubble burning. The MP claimed that the Union agriculture minister has assured him that no stone will be left unturned to solve all problems.