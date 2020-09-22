Chandigarh: 1,146 new students apply in second round of counselling for admission in Class 11

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 01:00 IST

As per data collected by the UT education department, 1,146 new candidates filled forms for admission to Class 11 in government schools in the second round of counselling. The last date to submit the forms ended on Monday evening.

The second round of counselling was held between September 18 and September 21. A total of 5,784 forms were received, out of which 4,638 forms were filled by students who wanted to change their stream or school, and had then applied in the second round.

Total 2,123 seats were vacant for this round—380 are for science stream, 179 for commerce, 981 for humanities and 583 for other vocational courses. A total of 14,726 students had applied for the 12,815 seats in the first round of counselling July 20 and August 3.

The new students will have to create an account online and pay ₹130 as registration fees. The final list of the second round of counselling will be put online on September 25. After verification, students will have to deposit their fees and documents between 11am on September 29 and 5pm on September 30. Students of the general category will have to pay ₹1,500 while those of the reserved categories will have to pay ₹800, subject to final adjustment after the schools reopen.