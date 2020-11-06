e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh administration bans sale, use of firecrackers

Chandigarh administration bans sale, use of firecrackers

The ban came into immediate effect and will remain in force till further orders.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 20:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Polluted atmosphere created by bursting of firecrackers can increase the risk of spread of Covid-19 infection, says the administration’s order.
Polluted atmosphere created by bursting of firecrackers can increase the risk of spread of Covid-19 infection, says the administration’s order.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The UT administration on Friday imposed an immediate ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in the city until further orders.

The decision was taken in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With this, no permits will be issued for the sale of firecrackers, though a draw of lots was held on Tuesday.

UT adviser Manoj Parida, in his capacity as chairman, disaster executive committee, State Disaster Management Authority, issued orders to the effect, stating, “These directions are issued as a containment measure to prevent the risk of spread of Covid-19 due to polluted atmosphere created by bursting of firecrackers.”

Any violation of the order will invite penal action under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, besides legal action under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and other provisions as applicable.

top news
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
SRH vs RCB Live: RCB take control after SRH lose top three
SRH vs RCB Live: RCB take control after SRH lose top three
India summons Pak CDA to lodge ‘strong protest’ over Kartarpur Gurdwara
India summons Pak CDA to lodge ‘strong protest’ over Kartarpur Gurdwara
If J&K had to go with Pak, it would have done so in 1947: Farooq Abdullah
If J&K had to go with Pak, it would have done so in 1947: Farooq Abdullah
Philadelphia Police probe alleged plot to attack vote counting venue
Philadelphia Police probe alleged plot to attack vote counting venue
‘Pak needs to reverse decision’: India summons Pak CDA over Kartarpur Sahib row
‘Pak needs to reverse decision’: India summons Pak CDA over Kartarpur Sahib row
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In