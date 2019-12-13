e-paper
Chandigarh administrator VP Singh Badnore to inaugurate Military Literature Festival today

At least 22 panel discussions on issues of military and national significance will be organised during the event

chandigarh Updated: Dec 13, 2019 01:07 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
UT administrator VP Singh Badnore will inaugurate the third edition of the Military Literature Festival (MLF) at the Lake Club, Sector 1, on Friday.

The three-day festival, which will conclude on December 15, has no entry fee and is open to all.

The event will be an international forum to exchange knowledge of the armed forces, besides acquainting the youth with the country’s glorious military heritage.

At least 22 panel discussions on issues of military and national significance will be organised during the event. A special event to commemorate India’s participation in the Burma campaign during World War II is also planned.

On Friday, panel discussions on “Make in India and Nation’s security”, “Taliban and ISIK in Kashmir” and “Implications of China’s Belt and Road Initiative” will be held among others.

The other two days will see sessions on the medieval military architecture, Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Kargil War, hyper nationalism, Mughal empire and Article 370.

Media experts, intellectuals and defence strategists, such as Mark Tully, Ravish Kumar, former Army Chief General VP Malik (retd), Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa (retd) and Nandini Sundar, besides Oliver Everett, Kishwar Desai, Vivek Katju and Irfan Habib will speak at the festival.

About 10 books by noted defence and literary authors will also be released on the occasion.

