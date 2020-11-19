Chandigarh admn seals 14 areas as Covid cases see two-fold spike in a month

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 22:59 IST

In the wake of a consistent surge in Covid-19 cases over the past month in Chandigarh, the UT administration on Thursday sealed 14 areas after declaring these as micro-containment zones.

The affected areas are in Sectors 8, 10, 19, 23, 26, 28, 30, 32-A, 34-B, 46-A, 50-C, 51-B, Modern Housing Complex and Ram Darbar, Phase-2.

This is the third-highest number of areas to get the tag in a day. On September 24, the administration had notified 24 zones and another 20 on October 1.

UT adviser Manoj Parida said the current status of the Covid-19 outbreak 19 was examined by the area affected committee and advised to declare 14 areas as micro-containment zones.

“Residents of these areas will be screened, along with frequent sanitisation of the localities. People living there are advised to strictly maintain social distancing, wear masks and follow hand hygiene,” he added.

No bend in Covid curve

In a worrisome trend, the city has been witnessing a steady rise in cases since the mid of October, with Thursday recording 155 cases in a single day after a gap of 45 days since October 3. The number of active cases also breached the 1,100 mark to reach 1,105, while the Covid deaths surpassed 250 on Monday and are 254 as of Thursday.

From 316 cases in the week between October 16 and 22, a month later, November 13 to 19 recorded 779 cases – an over two-fold spike in infections.

The situation is similar in neighbouring Mohali and Panchkula, where the cases also burgeoned by more than a double in the same period (see box).

“The spike in cases is the fallout of not following precautions during the festival season. The manner in which the infections are increasing gives the sense that we should be ready to deal with the second surge soon,” said Dr Jagat Ram, director, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

UT health department director Dr Amandeep Kang said people who may have come in contact with positive patients and those having symptoms should immediately get themselves tested to rein in the rise in cases and fatalities.

A department official, wishing not to be named, said to encourage testing, they were considering to slash the testing rates at private centres by 25% for RT-PCR as well as Rapid Antigen Test on the lines of a recent decision by Haryana.