Chandigarh-based lawyer files PIL seeking proper disposal of masks

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 00:04 IST

A Chandigarh-based advocate, Abhayjeet Singh, filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in Punjab and Haryana high court seeking guidelines for usage and disposal of face masks, hand gloves and other protective gear.

The PIL mentioned that contaminated face masks, gloves and protective gear posed greater risk to environment and health if not handled properly.

It demanded that used protective gears collected from residential areas in UT, Punjab and Haryana should be treated as medical waste and proper disposal should be ensured.