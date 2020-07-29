Chandigarh: CBI court dismisses suspended SHO’s plea to be kept in separate barrack

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 21:10 IST

Stating that ‘everyone is equal before law’ the special CBI court has dismissed the application moved by suspended SHO Jaswinder Kaur, an accused in Rs 5 lakh bribery case, wherein she had requested to be kept in a barrack separate from other prisoners or undertrials during judicial custody. She has been sent to judicial custody till August 11.

Jaswinder had stated that as she remained with Chandigarh police for about 20 years and served as the witness or investigation officer against a number of undertrails and convicted persons who are presently confined in Burail jail, she may be harmed.

Disposing of this application, Special judge, CBI court, Sushil Kumar Garg ordered: “Everyone is equal before law. No one has special privilege, except the procedure established by law. Accused Jaswinder Kaur has no special privilege to be kept in a separate barrack from other prisoners or under trails,” the court observed. Burail jail superintendent was directed to act as per rules and in accordance with law.

On June 29, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had booked Jaswinder Kaur, the then station house officer (SHO) of Manimajra and middleman Bhagwan Singh on the complaint of Manimajra resident Gurdeep Singh. He had alleged that the SHO had demanded money in lieu of not registering a cheating case against him.

The two were booked under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Jaswinder, who remained absconding for over three weeks, had surrendered in the CBI court on Saturday and is in four-day police custody, which ends on July 29.

On Wednesday, during the resumed hearing of the case, the former SHO was produced through video-conferencing after completion of her police remand. CBI public prosecutor KP Singh moved an application seeking judicial custody of 14 days. The court sent her to judicial custody till August 11.

2017 GRAFT CASE

CBI court has granted “one more opportunity” to DIG Chandigarh to submit the final order regarding sanction for prosecution against Jaswinder Kaur, failing which “no opportunity will be granted.” The case is now listed for August 4.