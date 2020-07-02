Chandigarh: IIT Roorkee roped in for infrastructural evaluation of Dadumajra waste processing plant

chandigarh

The Chandigarh municipal corporation has roped in IIT Roorkee for infrastructural evaluation of the waste processing plant in Dadumajra.

The IIT will assess the plant’s internal strength and suggest appropriate decisions regarding upgrade or replacement of machinery.

In case experts find the entire machinery is defunct, the MC will have to explore the option of setting up a new plant

The MC wrote to IIT Delhi and IIT Roorkee, seeking their help in evaluating the machinery and infrastructure available at the plant. IIT Delhi expressed inability to help at this juncture amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“IIT Roorkee responded positively. It sought detailed project report and the inventory list of the plant, which we have sent them. We are expecting their response by next week,” said a senior MC official, privy to the development.

The IIT is yet to formally accept the evaluation work. After studying the detailed project report, it will state its cost for conducting the examination and thereafter, suggestions for improvements or upgrades needed. For this, it will form a team of experts who will conduct site inspection.

An inspection visit to the plant will take place after formal agreement between the MC and IIT Roorkee. It is expected to happen in the third week of July.

The MC took over the controversial plant from Jaypee on June 19.