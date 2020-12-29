Chandigarh MC proposes hike in processing fee for property related services

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 00:20 IST

The municipal corporation (MC) of UT has proposed multifold hike in the processing fee for property related services, including the issue of no-objection certificate (NOC) for the sale of properties, transfer of ownership or lease rights and permission for mortgage with respect to the buildings falling under its jurisdiction.

The proposal will be tabled during General House meeting to be held on December 30.

The MC is custodian of the properties located in Modern House Complex (Manimajra) and all 22 villages in the city, including the 13 which were recently merged with it. The permission for sale and purchase in these areas is given by its estate department, subject to the payment of government fee.

In the proposal, the civic body has demanded to hike the processing fee for the transfer of ownership/lease rights and that of the NOC for the sale of residential properties from Rs 2,000 to Rs 6,000. In case of the sale and purchase of booths, fee for the ownership transfer or NOC is proposed to be increased from the existing amount of Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000.

Meanwhile, the sale and purchase of shop-cum-flats (SCFs) and shop-cum-offices (SCOs) may be even more expensive since a hike is proposed from the existing fee of Rs 2,500/5,000 to Rs 10,000. The civic body has also proposed five-time hike in the processing fee for the permission to mortgage with respect to leasehold properties of all categories, from the existing rate of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000.

LAST FEE REVISION IN 2005

The last revision in the fee for these services was done in 2005. As per the MC’s agenda, its operational expenses have gone up due to which it says that it is important to revise the fee for property related services.

Officials of the civic body say the rates proposed are in-line to the fee already charged by Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) for its various services.

The proposal, however, may face opposition not only from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors but also from Congress leaders.

TAX IMPOSED ON 13 VILLAGES LAST WEEK

Congress’ leader of Opposition, Devinder Singh Babla, said it was only last week that the administration imposed property tax in commercial and institutional properties located in the 13 villages which were recently merged with the UT. Earlier, a notification in this regard was issued, giving administrative power to the civic body to impose tax from the next assessment year. “Now, the MC has planned to charge higher fee for the sale and purchase of properties in villages. This is not acceptable. We will oppose this proposal,” he said. Reiterating similar sentiments, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillor Harjinder Singh said the MC should first work on providing basic amenities in the villages.

Earlier this week, a delegation of BJP leaders under party’s local unit vice-president Rambir Bhatti had met UT administrator, highlighting the civic infrastructure issues affecting the villages and Manimajra such as improper roads, sewerage and lack of fresh water supply.

Meanwhile, mayor Rajesh Kalia defended the proposal, saying that budget estimates worth Rs 100 crore are under consideration for the all-around development of rural areas in the UT.