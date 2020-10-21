e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh pensioner who shot self succumbs, tests Covid +ve

Chandigarh pensioner who shot self succumbs, tests Covid +ve

As the toll due to virus mounts to 209, this is fourth death categorised as ‘due to non-Covid reasons’ in Chandigarh

chandigarh Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 00:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 70-year-old man from Manimajra, who was left critically injured after shooting himself in a suicide attempt at his house during the wee hours of Monday, died while undergoing treatment at the PGIMER on Tuesday.

The health department said he also tested positive for Covid-19 after hospitalisation, which took the death toll related to the virus to 209 in Union Territory. This is the fourth death categorised as “due to non-Covid reasons” in Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, with 57 fresh cases, the infection tally rose to 13,473. The number of active cases stands at 810, as 12,724 (94.4%) patients have recovered so far, including 107 discharged on Tuesday.

Virus claims 3 lives in Mohali

Death toll in Mohali district rose to 227, with three more patients succumbing to the virus on Tuesday.

The district also reported 27 fresh cases, including 23 from Mohali city, while 105 patients were discharged.

As many as 11,801 people have tested positive so far, of whom 10,955 (92.8%) have recovered and 619 remain infected.

Panchkula district reported no casualty, while 15 people tested positive, taking the total to 6,870.

Among the fresh cases, five surfaced in Sector 7 and three in Sector 2.

While 6,466 (94.1%) patients have recovered so far, 107 have died, leaving 297 active cases.

top news
Lockdown gone, Covid-19 virus hasn’t, cautions PM Modi
Lockdown gone, Covid-19 virus hasn’t, cautions PM Modi
Law violations cannot be condoned under pretext of human rights : India to UNHCHR chief
Law violations cannot be condoned under pretext of human rights : India to UNHCHR chief
DRDO tweaks manual for ‘self-reliance’ push
DRDO tweaks manual for ‘self-reliance’ push
China warns India on trading with Taiwan, slams US-Tibet govt-in-exile meet
China warns India on trading with Taiwan, slams US-Tibet govt-in-exile meet
IPL 2020 highlights: Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
IPL 2020 highlights: Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
Delhi HC hears over 40k cases virtually since March, popular mode among advocates
Delhi HC hears over 40k cases virtually since March, popular mode among advocates
Pak’s coordinated push shows up in joint terror teams killed by Kashmir cops
Pak’s coordinated push shows up in joint terror teams killed by Kashmir cops
Covid update: PM Modi warns; UK’s virus exposure study; women in Mumbai local
Covid update: PM Modi warns; UK’s virus exposure study; women in Mumbai local
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020Tablighi Jamaat membersOdisha Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In