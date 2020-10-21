Chandigarh pensioner who shot self succumbs, tests Covid +ve

chandigarh

A 70-year-old man from Manimajra, who was left critically injured after shooting himself in a suicide attempt at his house during the wee hours of Monday, died while undergoing treatment at the PGIMER on Tuesday.

The health department said he also tested positive for Covid-19 after hospitalisation, which took the death toll related to the virus to 209 in Union Territory. This is the fourth death categorised as “due to non-Covid reasons” in Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, with 57 fresh cases, the infection tally rose to 13,473. The number of active cases stands at 810, as 12,724 (94.4%) patients have recovered so far, including 107 discharged on Tuesday.

Virus claims 3 lives in Mohali

Death toll in Mohali district rose to 227, with three more patients succumbing to the virus on Tuesday.

The district also reported 27 fresh cases, including 23 from Mohali city, while 105 patients were discharged.

As many as 11,801 people have tested positive so far, of whom 10,955 (92.8%) have recovered and 619 remain infected.

Panchkula district reported no casualty, while 15 people tested positive, taking the total to 6,870.

Among the fresh cases, five surfaced in Sector 7 and three in Sector 2.

While 6,466 (94.1%) patients have recovered so far, 107 have died, leaving 297 active cases.