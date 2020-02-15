e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh pitches for tourism makeover, proposes plan worth ₹99 crore

Chandigarh pitches for tourism makeover, proposes plan worth ₹99 crore

Chandigarh tourism department presents detailed proposal at meeting chaired by adviser Manoj Kumar Parida; to be sent to Union tourism ministry after final touches

chandigarh Updated: Feb 15, 2020 01:06 IST
Munieshwer A Sagar
Munieshwer A Sagar
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Chandigarh tourism department presented a detailed proposal at a meeting chaired by adviser Manoj Kumar Parida. It will be sent to the Union tourism ministry after final touches.
Chandigarh tourism department presented a detailed proposal at a meeting chaired by adviser Manoj Kumar Parida. It will be sent to the Union tourism ministry after final touches.(HT File)
         

From water sports at Sukhna Lake to setting up Chandigarh Haat near Kalagram to developing adventure sports at Botanical Garden to illuminating museum buildings, UT administration has proposed a Rs 99-crore plan to give a major fillip to tourism in the city.

On Friday, the UT tourism department presented a detailed proposal at a meeting chaired by UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida. The proposed plan focuses on six places of the city -- Capitol Complex, Sukhna Lake, including Sukhna Wetland and Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary, Kalagram, Rock Garden, museums and Botanical Garden.

MOVE UNDER SWADESH DARSHAN SCHEME

“The plan is to develop these locations, create new infrastructure, and provide activities and facilities that can attract not only locals but also international tourists. It has been proposed under the central government’s Swadesh Darshan Scheme (SDS),” said a senior UT official privy to the development. SDS is envisioned to synergise with other central government schemes such as Swachh Bharat Mission, Skill India and Make in India, with an idea of positioning the tourism sector as a major engine for job creation, driving force for economic growth and building synergy with various sectors to enable the tourism sector realise its potential. “After final touches to the proposal, particularly issues concerning the budget, UT will send it to the Union ministry of tourism for final approval. After the ministry’s nod, the budget will be sanctioned and works on different projects will start,” the official said.

WHAT’s ON OFFER

A heritage tourist spot, Chandigarh Haat is planned to be set up next to Kalagram. It will present Indian art and heritage through a panorama of craft, cuisine and cultural activities. At Sukhna Lake, the UT administration has planned to introduce rowing, sailing, regatta and speed boats, jet ski, kayaks and canoes. A water-based audio-visual show is also proposed at the lake on the theme of the history of Chandigarh with a focus on Franco-Swiss architect Le Corbusier.

Besides, activities such as rappelling, Austrian trolley, zorbing, shooting range, wall climbing, climbing gymnasium and gold mine treasure hunt will be introduced at Botanical Garden and a holographic display will be installed at Le Corbusier Centre and Pierre Jeanneret Museum.

