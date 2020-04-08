Chandigarh Police lodge two FIRs for spreading communal hatred on WhatsApp

chandigarh

The UT cyber cell have registered two FIRs against unidentified persons for spreading communal hatred by posting hateful messages on WhatsApp groups.

In their official statement, the police said two complaints were received on their email account, along with mobile phone screenshots, where the complainants mentioned hateful messages being circulated in WhatsApp groups. The investigating officials said the messages were defaming a particular community “by connecting them with the spread of coronavirus”.

“The posts were misleading and provocative. Hence, action was initiated,” said a cyber official, privy to the matter.

The two FIRs have been registered under Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code at the police stations in Sectors 17 and 34. Efforts are on to ascertain and trace the persons who sent these messages.

On April 4, the cyber cell had registered two similar FIRs for communal messages on Facebook. The police action follows Union home ministry directions to states and union territories, to take effective measures against fake news in view of the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing lockdown. Cyber cell deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rashmi Yadav has said there will be zero tolerance in such issues.