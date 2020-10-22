Chandigarh Police seek cancellation of a club’s licence

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 00:11 IST

The senior superintendent of police (SSP) office wrote to the deputy commissioner, Chandigarh, for cancellation of the licence to operate Newcleus Hospitality that runs Para Club in the Industrial Area.

On October 11, 26-year-old Gurlal Brar, an accomplice of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and former state president of Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU), was shot dead outside a mall in Industrial Area, Phase 1.

Brar, before his murder, had visited Para for celebrating the birthday of his female friend, and the club has been closed ever since that night.

The letter written by the SSP office pointed out that the club was violating guidelines of the Chandigarh administration and providing free food and drinks to miscreants. Police had also listed five FIRs registered against the club while recommending cancellation of its licence immediately.