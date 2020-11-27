Chandigarh’s day temperature rises, night gets colder as skies clear up

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 22:17 IST

After 5.3mm rain in the city on Thursday, the sky remained clear on Friday, allowing the maximum temperature to increase to 25.8°C from Thursday’s 21.7°C.

However, with the cloud cover leaving, the minimum temperature dropped below 10°C again, settling at 9.1°C on Friday against 13.5°C the day before.

“This was expected after Western Disturbances (WD) left the region. Clear skies are likely for the next few days, so the minimum temperature may drop further. For now, rain is not on the cards,” said an official at the India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh.

In the next three days, the day and night temperatures are expected to remain around 24°C and 9°C respectively.