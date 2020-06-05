e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh’s Sector 30 is no more a containment zone

Chandigarh’s Sector 30 is no more a containment zone

For the last two days, residents of the area were protesting against the administration’s plan to extend containment restrictions in the area beyond June 5

chandigarh Updated: Jun 05, 2020 20:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
People removing fences after lifting of containment restrictions in Sector 30B, Chandigarh, on Friday.
People removing fences after lifting of containment restrictions in Sector 30B, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
         

The UT Administration on Friday decided to remove containment zone restrictions from Sector 30B.

UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida in his capacity as the chairperson of the state executive committee of the state disaster management authority issued the order with the stipulation that regular screening and monitoring of the area will continue. These orders came into force with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, 31 people from three adjacent houses have been shifted to institutional quarantine centres. Their vacant houses are being sanitised.

This is fourth of six localities in the city to be declared containment free. Parts of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, and Kachi Colony, Dhanas, are the two remaining containment zones. Kachi Colony is slated to lose the containment tag on June 8.

MOVE FOLLOWING RESIDENTS’ PROTEST

The fresh decision to remove the containment zone came after the affected area committee comprising senior officials met on Thursday to discuss the issue.

For the last two days, residents of the area were protesting against the administration’s plan to extend containment restrictions in the area beyond June 5.

Welcoming the decision, local councillor Devinder Singh Babla said: “Residents got a big relief today as the area got unsealed after nearly 50 days. People went through difficult times during this period. They became unemployed, there was no food to eat and they had no money to pay house rent and school fees of their children.”

top news
Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Woman gang-raped, singed with cigarette in front of 5-year-old son in Kerala
Woman gang-raped, singed with cigarette in front of 5-year-old son in Kerala
Markaz management deliberately disobeyed police directions, Centre tells SC
Markaz management deliberately disobeyed police directions, Centre tells SC
US approves loans, investments worth over $340 million for projects in India
US approves loans, investments worth over $340 million for projects in India
‘They will turn India into Italy’: UP CM stings Rahul Gandhi over Covid-19 darts
‘They will turn India into Italy’: UP CM stings Rahul Gandhi over Covid-19 darts
TikTok star-turned-BJP leader Sonali Phogat thrashes official with slipper
TikTok star-turned-BJP leader Sonali Phogat thrashes official with slipper
LIVE: Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra crosses 80,000-mark; 2,436 new cases in last 24 hours
LIVE: Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra crosses 80,000-mark; 2,436 new cases in last 24 hours
Watch: Jodhpur cops thrash & kneel on man’s neck for not wearing mask
Watch: Jodhpur cops thrash & kneel on man’s neck for not wearing mask
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In