Chandigarh school events: Golden Bells organises declamation contest

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:11 IST

Golden Bells organises declamation contest

To tell students about the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Golden Bells Public School, Sector 77, organised a declamation contest based on the guru’s life history on Wednesday.

As many as 17 students participated in the competition.

Akashdeep Singh of Class 12 bagged the first prize. All winners were awarded trophies.

Chairman Col(retd) CS Bawa congratulated the winners of the contest and spoke about Guru Tegh Bahadur’s life and his teachings. He urged the students to follow the path shown by the guru.

Pupils promote nature friendly way of living

To sensitise the masses about environment-friendly ways of leading life, students of Bhavan Vidyalaya organised an eco fest on Wednesday.

Founder chairman Kulwant Singh, inaugurated the event by unveiling the mascot of the fest. Schools from across the tricity sent their delegations to learn the most recent dimensions of science.

The students and teachers created artistic products out of waste objects. The event included activities such as science exhibition, nukkad natak, herbal magic, and papillon exhibits.

Children pay tribute to Guru Nanak Dev

A special assembly was held at Ankur School ,Panjab University, to mark the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.

Kirtan was performed by the students. They spread the guru’s message through speeches and poems.The teachers along with the students sang shabads and holy hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib.

Principal Parminder Duggal threw light on the importance of the day.