Chandigarh schools celebrate Basant Panchami

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 16:47 IST

Solitaire Int’l School

Panchkula : A special assembly was conducted at Solitaire International School, Sector 20, on Wednesday. Students gave speeches that highlighted the significance of the festival.

DC Model Sr Sec School

Panchkula : Students of DC Model Senior Secondary School conducted a special assembly to celebrate the festival. It commenced with the worship and garlanding of Goddess Saraswati.The celebration included various prayers, songs, poems and dances. A kite-flying competition was also organised.

Blue Bird High School

Panchkula : Students and staff members offered flowers to seek blessings of Goddess Saraswati. Children gave speeches and recited poems on the festival.

Manav Mangal

Mohali : Students were dressed in yellow-coloured clothes and videos and rhymes were shown in the classes to apprise the students of the festival.