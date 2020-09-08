e-paper
Chandigarh sees its highest one-day jump of 377 Covid-19 cases

Chandigarh sees its highest one-day jump of 377 Covid-19 cases

Chandigarh reported the sharpest single-day spike of 377 novel coronavirus cases, pushing the infection count to 6,372 on Tuesday, according to a medical bulletin.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 08, 2020 21:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chandigarh
The death of a 72-year-old coronavirus positive woman raised the toll to 75 in the Union Territory.
The death of a 72-year-old coronavirus positive woman raised the toll to 75 in the Union Territory.(File photo for representation)
         

Chandigarh reported the sharpest single-day spike of 377 novel coronavirus cases, pushing the infection count to 6,372 on Tuesday, according to a medical bulletin.

The death of a 72-year-old coronavirus positive woman raised the toll to 75 in the Union Territory, it said.

She succumbed to infection at the Government Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday, according to the bulletin.

The fresh cases included a two-month-old child, it said.

The new coronavirus cases were detected in several areas including sectors 3, 4, 5, 7, 9, 11, 12, 15,16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 32, 33, 34, 35, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, Burail, Dadu Majra and Daria.

There are 2,334 active Covid-19 cases in the city, as of now.

A total 226 patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday after recovering from the infection. The UT has so far seen 3,960 recoveries from Covid-19, the bulletin said.

A total of 37,070 samples have been taken for Covid-19 testing so far and 30,326 of them tested negative while reports of 122 are awaited, according to the bulletin.

