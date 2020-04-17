Chandigarh should prepare for long haul, says UT adviser

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 23:31 IST

The Centre has classified Chandigarh as one of the hotspots in the country, putting it under the red zone. Talking to Hindustan Times, UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida says, in light of this, residents will have to prepare for the long-haul as no relaxations will be forthcoming for at least 14 days. However, the administration will be introducing e-coupons and provide ration to charities that will then provide cooked food to the needy. Excerpts from the interview:

Q:Chandigarh is under red zone. What it means for residents?

A: Residents should prepare for the long haul now. The administration will not be considering any curfew relaxations on April 20. For it to happen, there has to be no positive case for the next 14 days. Also, the city can be designated a green zone only if there is no positive case in next 28 days.

Q: What about current situation in the city?

A: It is under control but it is highly dynamic and unpredictable.

Q: Why was Chandigarh included in red zone?

A: While most states opted for a more lenient lockdown, we imposed curfew. The city was declared a hotspot as it met the parameters set for it. It registered more than 15 positive cases and contributed 80% of the state’s cases. It has been considered both a district and a state within the ambit of this parameter.

Q: Will the administration seek a review?

A: The Centre is monitoring the situation and will keep reviewing it regularly.

Q: What are the challenges?

A: The most critical area is border control. Positive cases are increasing in the neighbouring Panchkula and Mohali. In addition to thermal scanning, people are being checked for symptoms at all entry points.

Q: The administration is facing criticism for failure to provide adequate food to the needy. How you plan to improve it?

A: There has been shortcomings in the supply to around 3 lakh people, especially after some of the charities providing cooked food withdrew. Now, a mix of ration and cooked food will be supplied. The supply of milk powder has also been started for small children. To encourage charities to supply cooked food, ration will be provided to them. The administration, which is currently providing 5,000 cooked food packets, will also be boosting it through using mid-day meal infrastructure. For streamlining distribution and shortening waiting time for people, we are planning to start e-coupons.