Chandigarh tally touches 2,300 with 89 Covid cases

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 21:48 IST

With 89 Covid-19 cases reported on Tuesday, the number of infections has reached 2,305 in Chandigarh.

The number of active cases stands at 1,030, as 1,243 patients have been cured while 30 have succumbed to the virus.

Among the fresh cases, Sector 40 accounts for the highest, with nine residents testing positive. It is followed by Sector 45 with six cases and Sectors 38 and 61, where five cases each surfaced on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, facing flak for not involving elected representatives in pandemic management in Chandigarh, the UT administration for the first time held an online meeting with MP Kirron Kher besides the mayor and all councillors.

Kher pitched for involving private nursing homes for Covid-19 management. “As many as 14 private nursing homes that were closed during the Congress rule should reopen for the citizens. This will be helpful in sharing the burden of government hospitals, even if for non-Covid cases,” she later told media.

Meanwhile, councillors suggested creation of helpline numbers in each quarantine centre for family members of patients to coordinate with them. They were also in favour of heavy penalty on those not wear masks besides ban of begging in the city.