Chandigarh / Chandigarh teachers' union demands promotion of TGTs

Chandigarh teachers’ union demands promotion of TGTs

The union president said that the senior secondary classes are being taught by JBT and TGTs in most of the schools due to an acute shortage of lecturers

chandigarh Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Members of the joint action committee of teachers, Chandigarh, held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the issue of the promotion of trained graduate teachers (TGTs) to lecturers.

Speaking about this, union president Bhag Singh Kairon said, “The promotion cases of teachers were announced two years back, yet they still haven’t been promoted even as some of them have started retiring now. The senior secondary classes are being taught by junior basic trained (JBT) and TGTs in most of the schools due to an acute shortage of lecturers. “

Adding to this, chairman Savinder Singh said, “The department is planning to restrict teachers to avail two C-leaves each for November and December, which is highly objectionable. There is strong resentment in the teaching community. Teachers are already overburdened as they are taking online classes as well as offline.”

Secretary Ranbir Rana added that if promotion orders of eligible TGTs are not issued within this month, the union will call a general house meeting of teachers in the first week of December to discuss the next course of action.

