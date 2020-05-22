e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh tent house traders seek admn’s aid to salvage business

Chandigarh tent house traders seek admn’s aid to salvage business

While other businesses have reopened, tent houses don’t have any new orders in the wake of ban on social, cultural and religious gatherings

chandigarh Updated: May 22, 2020 21:20 IST
Rajanbir Singh
Rajanbir Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandiagrh
Hindustantimes
         

Due to the ban on all social, cultural and religious gatherings amid the Covid-19 lockdown, the tent house business in the city has been reeling under losses. On Friday, the Chandigarh Tent Dealer Society wrote to the UT adviser seeking relaxation in the lockdown rules and financial aid.

Anil Vohra, adviser of the body and president of Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, said, “Other businesses have started reopening, but there is no scope for tent dealers even in the coming months as people will avoid organising big functions.”

He said, “During March and April, the business booms for tent dealers. But all events were cancelled due to the lockdown, causing huge damages to tent houses.”

Ramesh Kumar, proprietor of Durga Tent Services in Sector 23, said, “We had reopened our shop on May 3, but till date no one has contacted us, which is discouraging. All traders have lost at least 20-25 contracts between March and May.”

Amandeep Singh, who owns Dhir Tent and Decorators in Sector 41, said, “Upon cancellation, people also demanded their advance payments back. Many people had organised events in March, but haven’t paid the full amount, and it is unlikely that they will pay their dues anytime soon.”

Jagtar Singh, president of the society, said in their letter to the adviser, they had sought that the EMIs of business loans should be deferred at least by six months and its interest should be waived.

They also sought that after the lockdown gets relaxed, interest free loans should be allowed to the traders for at least a year and GST charges for services should be brought down from 18% to 5%.

“We have also asked the administration to consider increasing the limit of guests at weddings from 50 to 100 to help tent houses get contracts, while they will ensure that all safety norms are followed,” he added.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In