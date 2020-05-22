Chandigarh tent house traders seek admn’s aid to salvage business

chandigarh

Updated: May 22, 2020 21:20 IST

Due to the ban on all social, cultural and religious gatherings amid the Covid-19 lockdown, the tent house business in the city has been reeling under losses. On Friday, the Chandigarh Tent Dealer Society wrote to the UT adviser seeking relaxation in the lockdown rules and financial aid.

Anil Vohra, adviser of the body and president of Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, said, “Other businesses have started reopening, but there is no scope for tent dealers even in the coming months as people will avoid organising big functions.”

He said, “During March and April, the business booms for tent dealers. But all events were cancelled due to the lockdown, causing huge damages to tent houses.”

Ramesh Kumar, proprietor of Durga Tent Services in Sector 23, said, “We had reopened our shop on May 3, but till date no one has contacted us, which is discouraging. All traders have lost at least 20-25 contracts between March and May.”

Amandeep Singh, who owns Dhir Tent and Decorators in Sector 41, said, “Upon cancellation, people also demanded their advance payments back. Many people had organised events in March, but haven’t paid the full amount, and it is unlikely that they will pay their dues anytime soon.”

Jagtar Singh, president of the society, said in their letter to the adviser, they had sought that the EMIs of business loans should be deferred at least by six months and its interest should be waived.

They also sought that after the lockdown gets relaxed, interest free loans should be allowed to the traders for at least a year and GST charges for services should be brought down from 18% to 5%.

“We have also asked the administration to consider increasing the limit of guests at weddings from 50 to 100 to help tent houses get contracts, while they will ensure that all safety norms are followed,” he added.