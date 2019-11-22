Chandigarh urban planning dept objections to Tribune flyover ignored since April 2019

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 01:36 IST

Even before the Punjab and Haryana Court stayed the axing and transplanting of trees for the Tribune flyover project on Wednesday, the UT urban planning department (UPD) had been consistently raising objections against the project, particularly about it not having requisite approvals.

On Thursday, work on the transplantation, initiated on Tuesday, was stopped after high court put a stay on it, while observing that the project was being implemented in violation of Chandigarh Master Plan 2031.

“We have stopped transplantation of the trees and shifting of underground utilities. But, we have yet to get the order. Once it’s in, we will have more clarity,” said Mukesh Anand, chief engineer-cum-special secretary, UT engineering department.

The controversial 1.6km flyover is to be built from near the GMCH-32 roundabout up to the railway overbridge on Dakshin Marg after passing over Tribune Chowk. It was on March 3 that UT administrator VP Singh Badnore had laid the foundation stone of the ₹184-crore project.

‘PROJECT DOESN’T HAVE REQUISITE APPROVALS’

Significantly, UPD had pointed out the project’s contradictions with the Chandigarh Master Plan (CMP) during the feasibility study stage in April 2018. Yet, the UT administration forwarded the project to the Union ministry of road transport and highway for its approval in 2018, and subsequently carried on with the tendering process in 2019.

Letters pointing out anomalies were repeatedly sent by the planning department to the UT engineering department even until June 2019, stating that the flyover didn’t have the required approvals from the competent authority.

It also noted, that National Highway 5, on which the project was approved by the transport ministry, didn’t extend to GMCH-32, but entered Mohali from the Tribune Chowk. Therefore, the ministry’s approval did not suffice for the entire project.

HT accessed the letters under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

In April 2018, the planning department wrote to the UT engineering department, “As per the notified CMP-2031, overbridges/flyovers are not recommended to be constructed in the entire city of Chandigarh due to heritage considerations, since they impact the visual cityscape and cause inconvenience to the non-motorised vehicles and pedestrians. Proposal of flyover in city is also not as per the original concept of planning of Chandigarh and it will have impact on the entire city.”

In May 2018, the planning department wrote again, stressing the need for bringing amendment to the master plan and getting requisite approvals for the project.

The engineering department responded, “It is pointed out that the CMP -2031 was prepared on the basis of traffic data compiled by the consultant, RITES, in 2009. After that there is substantial change in traffic scenario within city. So, a new consultant was appointed and after undertaking various studies, it recommended construction of the flyover and an underpass.”

It further held that the flyover had principal approval of the sub-committee of the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee and subsequently of the transport ministry.

Not satisfied with their response, the planning department in June 2019 reiterated, “If this proposal has to be approved, requisite amendments in the CMP-2031 are required.”

There was no response from the engineering department thereafter, it is learnt.

Sumit Kaur, former chief architect, UT, said, “The administration has to go by the master plan. Any development has to be corollary to it. UT is not following the master plan, which lays focus on integrated, holistic and inter-state traffic and transportation plan.”