Chandigarh yet to trace 19 people who returned from abroad after March 14

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 01:54 IST

The UT administration is trying to trace 19 people who returned to Chandigarh from abroad after March 14.

Of the eight cases of coronavirus infection reported in the city so far, three are of people who recently travelled back from a foreign country and the remaining five are of those who came in contact with one of them.

“We initially received a list of 1,600 people who came to the city in March. On Saturday, this list was updated to 2,200,” UT administrator VPS Badnore had disclosed in a press conference on Saturday.

Out of the 2,200, the administration’s focus was on identifying and tracing 675 people who had returned to the city after March 14. While 626 of them were already under home quarantine, 30 more were stamped on Sunday to be put in isolation at their respective houses.

“Nineteen people are yet to be traced. Some of them were not present at the address mentioned in their passport. We are hopeful of completing the exercise by Monday,” said a senior official, who didn’t want to be named.

Significantly, the name of the eighth person who tested positive on Friday wasn’t on the original list even as he had returned from Dubai. His 81 contacts have been quarantined, while reports of his mother and two friends are awaited.

NRI held in Sector 10 for concealing travel history

A 27-year-old man, who is a permanent resident of Canada, has been arrested for not informing the local administration about his travel history and for non-compliance of self-isolation guidelines, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Sidak Singh Sandhu of Sector 10, came from Canada on March 19. He was out on a walk at Leisure Valley on Saturday, when the police found him.

Sidak was held under Section 188 (disobeying order of public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, but was later granted bail. The health department was informed and his samples were collected for testing.

“Sidak and his family were stamped. All of them have been asked to go into quarantine,” said a police official, privy to the development. Two cops who arrested Sidak have also been asked to self-isolate. Police have already started tracing people who came in contact with the man.

Panchkula man booked for fleeing home quarantine

Police have booked a 28-year-old man for allegedly violating quarantine orders after he was found symptomatic for the coronavirus.

On Sunday, an official checking attendance of the home-quarantined people found the shanty of the accused, Gajinder, at Gandhi Colony in Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) locked.

Upon enquiring, the man’s mother told police that Gajinder with his family had left the colony without telling anyone. A few days back, a team of doctors from the civil hospital, on the basis of suspicion, had tested the man and later advised him home quarantine.

Police said the accused had reportedly left for his native village and will be traced soon. A case was registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Epidemic Diseases Act.