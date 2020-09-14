e-paper
Chandigarh: Youth held for attempt to murder, three aides on the run

The accused will be produced in the court on Monday.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 14, 2020 02:09 IST
Hndustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The police on Sunday arrested a resident of Sector 29 here for attacking a youth of Sector 37 with iron and wooden rods with his aides.

As per police, the victim, Vijay Kumar, was attacked near the fish market of EWS Colony in Dhanas on Friday night.

Kumar sustained serious injuries on his hands and had to be admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) where his condition is now said to be stable.

Police said Kumar was attacked by four men—Rahul, alias Kaku, of Sector 2; Dalip and Vicky of Sector 37; and Psycho of Maloya over old enmity.

A case under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against all four men at the Sarangpur police station.

On Sunday night, Kaku, 25, was arrested on identification by the complainant.

The accused will be produced in the court on Monday.

The police said they were still looking for the other three accused and will know more after Kaku’s interrogation.

