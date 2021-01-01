Chandigarh: CHB’s IT Park project to be costliest housing scheme in city

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 01:59 IST

Even after poor public response to its Sector-53 housing scheme on account of being too expensive, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) is now preparing to launch a costlier scheme in Chandigarh IT Park.

After a nod from the UT administrator, the CHB finalised the tentative prices for the launch of the IT Park housing project.

A four-bedroom flat is likely to cost nearly Rs 2.75 crore, three-bedroom flat Rs 1.90 crore and two bedroom flat Rs 1.30 crore. “The rates may get higher after these are finalised before the launch of the project,” said a CHB official requesting anonymity.

Last year, the CHB had to shelve plans for the Sector-53 housing scheme as buyers showed little interest in it, terming it too expensive. Against 492 flats, the CHB had received only 178 applications. Under the scheme, a 3BHK flat was priced at Rs 1.5 crore, and a 2BHK was available for Rs 1.28 crore.

Project launch in April 2021

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore had already given a go-ahead to its design in July 2020, but due to the pandemic, the project could not take off. The CHB plans to launch the project in April 2021.

CHB will develop the project on two plots, measuring 10.51 and 6.43 acres. In all, there will be 728 flats of three categories in seven-storey towers. The towers will have two basements with a provision for parking two cars for each flat in addition to surface parking for visitors.

The project land is part of 123 acres that CHB got back from Parsvnath Developers after a long-drawn legal battle.

CHB had decided to launch the scheme on its own after it failed to sell 18 residential and commercial sites at an e-auction in 2018. Due to the high reserve prices, not many developers showed interest in the auction. High-end flats for government officials of the Chandigarh administration, Haryana and Punjab are also planned in the area.