Home / Chandigarh / Chhatra Abhibhavak Manch demands private schools’ fee hike be delayed

Chhatra Abhibhavak Manch demands private schools’ fee hike be delayed

The manch has also sought the CM’s intervention in this matter.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 23, 2020 17:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

The Chhatra Abhibhavak Manch, a local organisation of parents and guardians has demanded that chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, education minister Suresh Bhardwaj and the director of higher education delay hike in students’ fees in private schools for the academic year 2020-21.

Manch coordinator Vijendra Mehra said as parents are going through a financial crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, it had become imperative to delay the decision to hike fee.

He said that on December, 2019 and March 2020, the directorate of higher education had issued notifications to stop fee hike and had directed private school authorities to not to hike fee without conducting a general house with parents and guardians.

The manch has alleged that private schools have hiked the fee from 8 to 20% without conducting a general house.

More than five lakh students are studying in 2,712 private schools in the state, he said. The manch has said that it will stage a protest if their demands are not fulfilled.

