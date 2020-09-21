Chitkara ties up with Lenskart for bachelors in optometry

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 23:19 IST

Chitkara University has announced a four-year bachelors in optometry programme in collaboration with Indian eyewear retail chain, Lenskart. Commenting on the tie-up, Peyush Bansal, founder and CEO, Lenskart, said, “Our mission is to provide vision to India. India has a huge vision deficit with over 300 million people deprived of vision correction and hence solving this gap requires over 100,000 more high-quality optometrists. To develop this talent requires combined practical and academic experience.”

With the partnership, Lenskart hoped to help develop the future workforce of vision care, that will be instrumental in shaping the future of primary eye care need in India, Bansal added.