e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chitkara University develops nueral amplifier silicon chip

Chitkara University develops nueral amplifier silicon chip

Is useful for the diagnosis of various chronic diseases such as Parkinson, spinal cord injuries, Epilepsy and paralysis etc.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 23:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The chip was released during an event at Chitkara University campus in the presence of pro chancellor Madhu Chitkara, vice-chancellor Archana Mantri, and HS Jatana, the group head, design and process group, semi-conductor laboratory (SCL), Mohali.
The chip was released during an event at Chitkara University campus in the presence of pro chancellor Madhu Chitkara, vice-chancellor Archana Mantri, and HS Jatana, the group head, design and process group, semi-conductor laboratory (SCL), Mohali. (HT PHOTO)
         

The VLSI Centre of Excellence, Chitkara University, in collaboration with Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL), Mohali, has designed and fabricated a low-voltage, low-noise neural amplifier silicon chip in 0.18 µm technology, useful for the diagnosis of various chronic diseases such as Parkinson, spinal cord injuries, Epilepsy and paralysis etc.

It was released during an event at Chitkara University campus in the presence of pro chancellor Madhu Chitkara, vice-chancellor Archana Mantri, and HS Jatana, the group head, design and process group, semi-conductor laboratory (SCL), Mohali.

Speaking on the occasion, Madhu Chitkara said that the university is committed to promoting the cause of research and innovation.

Vice-chancellor Archana Mantri expressed her happiness on how outcome-based research was benefitting the society. She congratulated Dr Rajnish Sharma, lead-VLSI Center of Excellence, under whose guidance Dr Kulbhushan Sharma could accomplish this challenging task.

HS Jatana congratulated the whole team of Chitkara University and applauded the support provided by university management to faculty members and students to involve themselves in such tasks.

top news
Hyderabad under new Nizam, time to end it, says Yogi Adityanath
Hyderabad under new Nizam, time to end it, says Yogi Adityanath
SII to apply for emergency authorisation of Covid-19 vaccine in 2 weeks
SII to apply for emergency authorisation of Covid-19 vaccine in 2 weeks
‘His state ranks 28 on development’: KCR jabs CM Yogi Adityanath
‘His state ranks 28 on development’: KCR jabs CM Yogi Adityanath
India, Maldives, Sri Lanka to step up intelligence-sharing to fight terror
India, Maldives, Sri Lanka to step up intelligence-sharing to fight terror
‘Had good interaction’: PM visits SII to review Covid vaccine development
‘Had good interaction’: PM visits SII to review Covid vaccine development
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
India-China faceoff: Indian Navy’s MARCOS deployed near Ladakh’s Pangong
India-China faceoff: Indian Navy’s MARCOS deployed near Ladakh’s Pangong
Watch: In J&K, Army soldiers carry new mother on stretcher on snow-covered road
Watch: In J&K, Army soldiers carry new mother on stretcher on snow-covered road
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In