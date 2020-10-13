Class-11 admission: 3rd round of counselling begins on October 14

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 00:51 IST

The UT education department is set to hold the third round of counselling for admission to Class 11. As per officials, the three-day counselling will begin on October 14 (Wednesday). 17 government schools are offering seats in humanities stream, while some schools are ready to admit students under skill courses such as textile design, electronics and electrical technology, and fashion studies among others.

Those interested to appear for the counselling will have to download the related form from www.chdeducation.gov.in.

Scanned copy of the filled form needs to be mailed to admissionxiut@gmail.com between October 14 and October 16 (up to 5pm) along with a scanned copy of student’s Class-10 detailed marks certificate. Candidates will have to mention five preferences of streams.

As per officials, no request for change of school or stream will be entertained during the session. Only students who weren’t offered any seat in the first two counsellings can apply. Any student caught furnishing a false claim will have his/her admission cancelled. Preference will be given to those who passed Class 10 from government schools.