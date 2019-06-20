Punjab CM okays warehousing facility in Patiala

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday gave the nod for a warehousing facility for non-agriculture purposes on the BanurTepla Road in Patiala district to boost industrial development in the region, saying the model will be replicated across the state.

Industrialists and traders have long been demanding establishment of warehouses for storing different goods and commodities.

Chairing the meeting of the Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Board in Chandigarh, the CM also asked the housing and urban development department to expedite handing over the possession of land under the housing scheme for the EWS in the state.

He asked the additional chief secretary (housing and urban development) Vini Mahajan to ensure that all developers and colonisers immediately hand over possession of the earmarked land to the urban development authorities as part of the EWS scheme. Amarinder also gave the nod to initiate the process for necessary amendments in the Unified Zoning Regulations under Section 76 of the Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Act, 1995, to augment investments in trade and commercial activities and give impetus to the warehousing sector.

Vini Mahajan said a notification to develop industrial area adjacent to the already existing industrial zone in Banur has been issued. Also, the board approved the master plan for Dasuya under the provisions of the Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Act, 1995.

The revised master plan for Kharar was also placed before the board that directed the town and country planning department to bring it before the committee constituted under the chairmanship of the Mohali DC for making desired changes in the draft document after receiving suggestions and objections from it and the general public.

