Cold wave continues in Himachal, Keylong shivers at minus 9.9°C

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 00:19 IST

Minimum temperatures decreased by one to two degrees on Friday as cold wave continued to grip Himachal Pradesh despite the state witnessing a sunny day after receiving snowfall and rainfall in the last couple of days.

The state’s meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said the weather is very likely to remain dry till December 2.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest at minus 9.9°C. Minimum temperature in Shimla was 5°C while it was 1.5°C in Kufri. Manali in Kullu district shivered at minus 1.2°C while Dharamshala and Dalhousie recorded 6.6°C and 3.4°C respectively. Minimum temperature in Una was 6°C, Solan 3.4°C, Bilaspur 7°C, Hamirpur 6.8°C, Nahan 12.5°C, Mandi 3.1°C and minus 3.6°C in Kalpa.