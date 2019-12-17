e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / Chandigarh / Cold wave grips HP; Lahaul Spiti dist touches –16.4 C 

Cold wave grips HP; Lahaul Spiti dist touches –16.4 C 

The administrative centre of Lahaul-Spiti district at Keylong was the coldest place in the state

chandigarh Updated: Dec 17, 2019 22:31 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Tourists trying their hand at skiing at Kufri near Shimla on Tuesday.
Tourists trying their hand at skiing at Kufri near Shimla on Tuesday.(Deepak Sansta/HT)
         

Himachal Pradesh continued to shiver under sub-zero temperatures with the mercury plummeting further on Tuesday even as cold day conditions with pockets of fog prevailed in the plains of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. While it was a bright day in the Kashmir Valley, the sun appeared after the fog cleared up around noon in Jammu and the plains.

MINUS 16.4°C AT KEYLONG

In Himachal, the administrative centre of Lahaul-Spiti district at Keylong was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of minus 16.4 degrees Celsius. The maximum was zero.

Shimla meteorological centre director Manmohan Singh said that weather will remain dry in the state till Wednesday. There is a possibility of snow and rains across the state as a fresh western disturbance becomes active on December 19.

Though the maximum temperatures in Himachal increased by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours, the minimum temperatures were 4 to 5 degrees Celsius below normal.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a minimum of minus 5 degrees, while the maximum temperature was 2.3 degrees Celsius. The hill resort of Kufri recorded a low of minus 1 degree and a high of 4.9 degrees Celsius.

The state capital of Shimla recorded low of 2.5 and high of 11.2 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperatures in hill stations of Manali, Dharamshala and Dalhousie were minus 2.8, 2.6 and 3.1 degrees Celsius, respectively. The maximum temperature in the three towns was 9.2 degrees, 10.6 and 6.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

top news
‘Shoot them at sight’: Junior Railway minister amid citizenship law protest
‘Shoot them at sight’: Junior Railway minister amid citizenship law protest
China drops plea for discussion on Kashmir at UN
China drops plea for discussion on Kashmir at UN
‘Oppose as much as you want’: Amit Shah dares Oppn over citizenship law
‘Oppose as much as you want’: Amit Shah dares Oppn over citizenship law
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
‘I dare you’: PM Modi counters Opposition attack against Citizenship Act
‘I dare you’: PM Modi counters Opposition attack against Citizenship Act
Tesla Cybertruck may be a no-go in Europe due to safety concerns
Tesla Cybertruck may be a no-go in Europe due to safety concerns
‘Was very disappointed,’ Yuvraj slams India’s planning for 2019 World Cup
‘Was very disappointed,’ Yuvraj slams India’s planning for 2019 World Cup
On The Record | ‘Police handling unforgivable’: Former Delhi Police Commissioner on Jamia protests
On The Record | ‘Police handling unforgivable’: Former Delhi Police Commissioner on Jamia protests
trending topics
Pervez MusharrafHTLS 2019Unnao rape caseRealme Buds AirRani MukerjiOnion pricesAssam Citizenship Law ProtestPriyanka ChopraJamia violenceRealme X2

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News