Come April 7, watering lawns, washing cars in Chandigarh to invite ₹2,000 fine

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 02:17 IST

The municipal corporation (MC) has banned car washing and watering of lawns from April 7, in order to maintain sufficient water supply this summer.

“Teams are being formed to check the misuse once the restriction comes into effect,” said MC chief engineer Shailender Singh.

A public notice will be issued regarding the ban, which is likely to end in July, he said.

For now, the penalty has been fixed at ₹2,000, but if the amended water bylaws are notified in the duration of the ban, the new charges will be applicable.

Moreover, the MC will snap the water connections of frequent defaulters and charge ₹5,000 for restoring the same.

Sufficient supply in summer, claims MC

The chief engineer said that the MC has sufficient water supply ever since phases 5 and 6 of Kajauli water works were commissioned. “This has ensured additional 29 MGD canal water. But it does not mean that water misuse should not be stopped,” he said.

While the MC has claimed that with the laying of new water pipelines, pressure to the top floors will be better, the same will be would be put to test when the demand rises in summer.

The current supply in the city is not more than 80 MGD, which is expected to go up to 90-95 MGD by April.

The peak demand in summer is likely to touch 115 MGD.

MC’s total water supply from Bhakra canal is 87 MGD while 25 MGD is drawn from tubewells.

CRAWFED chairman Hitesh Puri said that while water wastage restrictions on residents are welcome, MC should not lower its own guard as far as stemming the leakages in internal pipes and thefts is concerned. The civic body has no account of the city’s 38% water supply, which is a huge loss of natural resource and burden on the state exchequer. The MC must find a way out to check these water losses.

What is prohibited?

Washing of vehicles, courtyards

Watering of lawns

Waste or misuse of water for any other reason

Overflow from overhead/ underground water tanks

Leakage from water meter chamber and desert cooler

Installation and use of booster pump on water supply line