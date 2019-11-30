Cong alleges ₹5,000 cr ‘mining scam’ under Khattar-led govt, seeks probe by sitting HC judge

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 20:03 IST

Citing latest findings of the comptroller and auditor general (CAG) of India, the Haryana Congress on Saturday alleged that a ‘scam’ to the tune of ₹5,000 crore had been committed by mining mafia and demanded a probe into the matter by a sitting high court judge.

Addressing mediapersons here, Congress’ state president Kumari Selja and AICC media incharge Randeep Surjewala said the CAG report tabled recently in the assembly pointed out the loss of ₹1,476 crore to Haryana’s mines and geology department because of ‘irregularities’ in the execution of its projects.

Surjewala said that a ‘mining scam’ of more than ₹5,000 crore had taken place during the previous tenure of Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government and claimed that the CAG report also exposed the ‘nexus’ of contractors, mafia, officials and their political masters.

“The scam has also caused collateral damage to the environment and Yamuna river,” he added. The Congress leaders have sought a probe by a sitting high court judge into the alleged scam.

However, interestingly enough, when reminded about Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who also raised the same issue recently, seeking a CBI probe, Surjewala said the party has demanded an investigation by a sitting HC judge as “everyone knows that agencies like CBI act as puppets for top BJP leaders”.

The Congress leaders did not seem to have a similar view on ‘greater (vishal) Haryana’ by including some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan in the state as was projected by Hooda recently. It could be his personal view as he had not brought it up before the party, said Selja and Surjewala.

‘WOULD PROBE IT RESPONSIBLY’

Haryana mines and geology minister Mool Chand Sharma said he was aware of the issue. “The government would carry out a thorough and responsible investigation into the matter,” he added.

“Unlike the Congress, we are a responsible government. Everyone knows who indulges in corruption and is facing inquiries and cases,” he quipped.