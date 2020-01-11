e-paper
Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Chandigarh / Cong, allies spreading misinformation on CAA: Arjun Meghwal

Cong, allies spreading misinformation on CAA: Arjun Meghwal

chandigarh Updated: Jan 11, 2020 22:25 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Union minister of state for parliamentary affairs, heavy industries and public enterprises Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday said the Congress and its allies are carrying out a misinformation campaign against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) with the BJP going to people telling them the reality and bust lies.

Addressing a press conference before leading a pro-CAA march as a part of the BJP’s nationwide campaign, Meghwal said the Act doesn’t snatch the citizenship of any person.

“Instead it is for providing citizenship for members of six religious minorities facing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. CAA is neither divisive nor it is against the Constitution as is being alleged by those opposing it. The National Population Register (NPR) has just one column for disclosing the birthplace of one’s parents and there is nothing wrong in it,” he said.

Every state, including those opposing the CAA, is constitutionally bound to implement the CAA and they refuse to do so the Centre will have to look for alternate mechanism to get it done, he added.

Taking a dig at the Congress government in Punjab, the Union minister said the party came to power by making false promises to people. “The Congress had promised to set up at least a new industry every month in the state besides waiving all loans of farmers but failed to do so.

The state government also didn’t fulfill the promise of providing ₹51, 000 to girls from poor sections at time of marriage and shut down the Guru Nanak Dev Thermal Plant in Bathinda,” he said.

