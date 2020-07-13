e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Cong govt trying to cover up Amritsar pvt lab scam: Majithia

Cong govt trying to cover up Amritsar pvt lab scam: Majithia

The SAD leader alleged that state officials were also involved in the racket.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 13, 2020 21:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Former minister and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia.
Former minister and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia. (Twitter)
         

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday said private-owned Tuli Diagnostic Centre Laboratory and EMC Hospital in Amritsar were being given protection by the civil and police machinery at the behest of Congress government.

The laboratory and hospital are involved in a fake Covid-19 test reports case.

In a statement issued here, former minister Bikram Singh Majithia said it was fallacious of chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh for transferring the case back to the district police from the vigilance department because no officer was found involved.

“Transfer of the case back to the district police after the vigilance department registered a case for attempt to murder against the owners of Tuli lab and EMC hospital has sent a wrong signal to the civil society,” said Majithia.

Telling the CM the issue was one of crime against humanity, Majithia said Tuli lab declared Covid-negative patients as infected, with the sole purpose of extorting lakhs of rupees from them in association with the hospital management.

Stating that the state officials were also involved in the racket, the Akali leader said the testing permission had been given to Tuli lab by district officials.

Similarly, officials also tried to hush-up the complainants and even harassed and intimidated them, he said, adding that in such a situation, the officials could not hold an inquiry against themselves.

Majithia said even Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla, who was from the Congress party, had raised the issue in public interest.

Asking Capt to take corrective action, Majithia said the suffering caused to innocent victims by the private lab and EMC Hospital were unimaginable, and they should not be let off under any circumstances.

top news
Ashok Gehlot aces 1st test, sequesters MLAs in luxury resort to prep for more
Ashok Gehlot aces 1st test, sequesters MLAs in luxury resort to prep for more
Sachin Pilot always in Rahul Gandhi’s heart, says Congress leader’s office
Sachin Pilot always in Rahul Gandhi’s heart, says Congress leader’s office
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate climbs to 63.02%, 19 states ahead of national average
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate climbs to 63.02%, 19 states ahead of national average
LIVE: Gujarat reports highest one-day spike in Covid-19 infection
LIVE: Gujarat reports highest one-day spike in Covid-19 infection
World hunger worsening amid Covid; nearly 690 million people hungry: UN
World hunger worsening amid Covid; nearly 690 million people hungry: UN
Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans, says their love took away his ‘loneliness’
Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans, says their love took away his ‘loneliness’
Telangana doctor drives tractor to transport Covid-19 victim’s body for last rites
Telangana doctor drives tractor to transport Covid-19 victim’s body for last rites
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In