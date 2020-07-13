Cong govt trying to cover up Amritsar pvt lab scam: Majithia

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 21:06 IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday said private-owned Tuli Diagnostic Centre Laboratory and EMC Hospital in Amritsar were being given protection by the civil and police machinery at the behest of Congress government.

The laboratory and hospital are involved in a fake Covid-19 test reports case.

In a statement issued here, former minister Bikram Singh Majithia said it was fallacious of chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh for transferring the case back to the district police from the vigilance department because no officer was found involved.

“Transfer of the case back to the district police after the vigilance department registered a case for attempt to murder against the owners of Tuli lab and EMC hospital has sent a wrong signal to the civil society,” said Majithia.

Telling the CM the issue was one of crime against humanity, Majithia said Tuli lab declared Covid-negative patients as infected, with the sole purpose of extorting lakhs of rupees from them in association with the hospital management.

Stating that the state officials were also involved in the racket, the Akali leader said the testing permission had been given to Tuli lab by district officials.

Similarly, officials also tried to hush-up the complainants and even harassed and intimidated them, he said, adding that in such a situation, the officials could not hold an inquiry against themselves.

Majithia said even Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla, who was from the Congress party, had raised the issue in public interest.

Asking Capt to take corrective action, Majithia said the suffering caused to innocent victims by the private lab and EMC Hospital were unimaginable, and they should not be let off under any circumstances.