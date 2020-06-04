e-paper
Cong patronising illegal liquor trade in Punjab: Kalia

He also took a swipe at the state finance minister for failing to keep his pre-poll promise of reviving the Guru Nanak Dev Thermal Plant in his assembly constituency of Bathinda

chandigarh Updated: Jun 04, 2020 23:17 IST
HT Correspondent
Former Punjab minister and veteran BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia(first from left) addressing the media during a press conference in Bathinda on Thursday.
Former Punjab minister and veteran BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia(first from left) addressing the media during a press conference in Bathinda on Thursday.(Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
         

Former Punjab minister and veteran BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia on Thursday accused the state government of patronising illicit liquor trade in Punjab. “The recovery of several unauthorised liquor distilleries in parts of the state speaks volumes about the incompetence and collusion of corrupt politicians of the ruling regime behind it,” he claimed at a press conference.

“Instead of taking on drug suppliers, persons close to the Congress leaders are found running illegal distilleries,” Kalia alleged.

He also took a swipe at state finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal for failing to keep his pre-poll promise of reviving the Guru Nanak Dev Thermal Plant in his assembly constituency of Bathinda.

“The Congress leadership is in a habit of not meeting its public commitments. Over the past six years, the BJP-led NDA government at Centre, however, has worked to strengthen India’s national security and emerged as a strong global entity,” claimed the veteran BJP leader.

