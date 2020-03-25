Coronavirus: 39 booked for violating curfew orders in HP

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 18:41 IST

A day after the Himachal Pradesh government enforced curfew to contain the spread of coronavirus, police on Wednesday booked 39 people for violating prohibitory orders across the state.

Mandi district comprising 10 assembly segment witnessed the maximum number of violation with 16 people booked for not adhering to Section 144 of the CrPC. Five violators each were booked in Kullu and Shimla districts. Six cases were registered in Una and Solan districts while two persons were found violating the orders in Kangra district. Cases were also registered against three people in Baddi Barotiwala police district which has large number of workers from other states. One person each was booked in Bilaspur and Sirmaur districts. There were reports of violations from Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti and Hamirpur districts.