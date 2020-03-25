e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Coronavirus: 39 booked for violating curfew orders in HP

Coronavirus: 39 booked for violating curfew orders in HP

Mandi district comprising 10 assembly segment witnessed the maximum number of violation with 16 people booked for not adhering to Section 144 of the CrPC.

chandigarh Updated: Mar 25, 2020 18:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Five violators each were booked in Kullu and Shimla districts.
Five violators each were booked in Kullu and Shimla districts.(Birbal Sharma)
         

A day after the Himachal Pradesh government enforced curfew to contain the spread of coronavirus, police on Wednesday booked 39 people for violating prohibitory orders across the state.

Mandi district comprising 10 assembly segment witnessed the maximum number of violation with 16 people booked for not adhering to Section 144 of the CrPC. Five violators each were booked in Kullu and Shimla districts. Six cases were registered in Una and Solan districts while two persons were found violating the orders in Kangra district. Cases were also registered against three people in Baddi Barotiwala police district which has large number of workers from other states. One person each was booked in Bilaspur and Sirmaur districts. There were reports of violations from Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti and Hamirpur districts.

