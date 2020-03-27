Coronavirus: Himachal curfew relaxation for three hours, not six, liquor vends closed

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 19:28 IST

The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday ordered that curfew in the state to prevent Covid-19 transmission be relaxed for three hours and not six as decided earlier. Liquor vends will also remain closed

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, who drew flak for his decision to cut short the relaxation timings, also authorised deputy commissioners (DCs) to take a call on timings.

The decision came at a high level meeting presided over by the CM, who earlier held a video conference with all the deputy commissioners (DCs) and district police chiefs. “To ensure that people could purchase essential commodities, the state government had yesterday decided to give six hours relaxation in curfew by maintaining proper social distancing, but it was felt that the people are misusing this relaxation and coming out unnecessarily, thereby defeating the purpose of curfew,” Thakur said in a statement here on Friday.

Now, people will be allowed to step out of homes for three hours to purchase essential commodities near their homes.

The DCs will fix curfew relaxation timings as per the requirements of their districts. The CM also asked them to ensure home delivery of essential commodities to enable people to remain indoors and to ensure social distancing.

Stressing on the need for a system in urban areas for delivery services he suggested roping in big retail chains such as Vishal Mega Mart and Big Bazaar.

Panchayati raj Institutions could be involved in delivery of essential commodities to people in rural areas, Thakur said, urging volunteers to come forward to help.

“It should also be ensured that no one is left without food. Shelter should be provided in the urban areas to the labourers,” he added, directing DCs to ensure assistance to workers stranded in industrial areas and construction workers in various project sites. Medicine shops should stay open and adequate milk and vegetable supplies ensured, the CM said, urging suppliers Milkfed and Kamdhenu to supply milk regularly in urban areas.

The DCs were also asked to ensure that farmers and horticulturists face no problems in getting fertilisers, pesticides, insecticides and spray oils for their crops during curfew relaxation.