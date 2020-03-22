e-paper
Coronavirus in Chandigarh: Patients stable, doctors hopeful of recovery

Patients have cough and mild fever, for which symptomatic treatment is being provided

chandigarh Updated: Mar 22, 2020 01:22 IST
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Sanitising underway at a medical facility in the Police Lines, Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Saturday.
The condition of 23-year-old woman who returned from England and was the first to test positive for Covid-19 in Chandigarh on Wednesday is stated to be stable. Her mother, brother and a male cook had also contracted the infection from her and all are undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

“All patients are stable. They have cough and mild fever, for which symptomatic treatment is being provided. We are expecting them to recover soon,” said Dr BS Chavan, director-principal, GMCH.

The patients were shifted to two private rooms from the isolation ward on Saturday. Their lunch consisted of rice, chapati, paneer, vegetable and salad. For dinner, they also got sweet dish.

A 26-year-old woman doctor who too returned from London and tested positive at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Friday is showing mild symptoms, but her condition is stable, said nodal officer Dr Raman Sharma. “She is being provided symptomatic treatment for cough and mild fever,” he said.

A 42-year-old resident of Sector 69, Mohali, who also flew back from the UK and was found to be infected at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, on Saturday has not shown any symptoms yet and is under observation, said medical superintendent Dr VK Nagpal.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh, too, confirmed that three patients being treated at the civil hospital are stable and being provided treatment for cough and fever.

