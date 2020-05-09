Coronavirus lockdown: Haryana chief secretary urges top bureaucrats to tighten belts

chandigarh

Updated: May 09, 2020 00:07 IST

Haryana chief secretary Keshni Anand Arora has urged all administrative secretaries to explore austerity measures urgently by identifying the areas where the departments can squeeze the expenditure.

According to the chief secretary, the economy of the state is enduring an “enormous setback” due to the lockdown and the state is facing an “unprecedented resource crunch.”

Before the lockdown was imposed due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Haryana was a revenue surplus state. Now, the state is struggling to release salary and pension on time. Till Friday, a major section of the employees, especially above Class-III, had not received the last month salary. In this backdrop, the chief secretary, on May 6, wrote letters to all the top-ranking bureaucrats, asking them to inform the finance department as well as her office by May 11 about the steps taken or proposed to be taken to reduce expenditure.

“...I request all administrative secretaries to identify areas in which expenditure could be curtailed or rationalised by holding detailed discussions with your head of departments and all other officers concerned,” said Arora in her communication. The finance department will circulate comprehensive instructions on austerity measures to all the departments and autonomous bodies.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the chief secretary has said, “The state government machinery is functioning under extreme stress to provide relief measures. On the other hand, there has been a manifold increase in expenditure on account of upgrade of medical facilities...financial assistance and supply of free ration to the poor and stranded labour.”

As per the letter, the state government has decided to take a slew of austerity measures to curb the revenue expenditure due to “extreme resource crunch.” Arora said: “The state government has imposed a ban on the purchase of new vehicles and has decided to defer all new recruitment for government jobs for a year.”

The chief secretary has advised against purchase of luxury items such as air conditioners, expensive furniture, unnecessary domestic or foreign travel, promotional activities, including holding seminars/workshops in luxury hotels, expenditure on avoidable repair works etc “unless it is very essential.” “This will save scarce resources for priority and more productive use,” she said.